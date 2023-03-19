Search

Daily Horoscope March 19, 2023

Web Desk 08:55 AM | 19 Mar, 2023
Daily Horoscope March 19, 2023
Source: File photo

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may find several unexpected scenes and sights of Nature during hill station visit. The whole day will give you a surprise in terms of friends meeting. Complete your tasks timely for ensuring promotions at office work. Stay calm and relaxing.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you have to understand the hardships and challenges of life. You must change your ideas for earning handsome money. You might feel interference of wife in official matters. Your friends will make you proud and happy. Acknowledge their services and sacrifices.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, this day may give you something for being blessed and strong in terms of sustainable growth in financial matters. You need to seek relief from stress and struggle hard to sail. It’s high time to realize your failures and secure yourself for future.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you has become hectic and shallow minded due to overwork. You can spend a good day reading an interesting magazine or novel to spend time of leisure during journey. Spend relaxing matrimonial life and spare time for the kids.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you will meet new people who will give you exposure and pleasure. You may suffer due to high fever and hypertension. Your friends and family will support your decisions and daring steps for business promotion. Try to develop and strengthen your love bonds on the basis of equality and self -respect.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today, you will win hearts for kindness, compassion and empathy towards official and private circle of people. Your aesthetic sense is highly refined and unique .Stay healthy and thankful to almighty.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may be troubled with conflicts and clashes with spouse. If you had invested in any  capita in some lands or stock exchange overseas, its high tiem to follow this crisis. Enjoy romantic life and stay calm in your home.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, your positive thinking’s will bless you winning the hearts of others. You’ll come to understand the fact today that you may bring rewards and benefits with ability to impress others. Ignore the negative criticism and re-plan your future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may have to think about yourself and future all day. Be wise in official affairs and decide wisely. You want social gatherings all around you but be selfish and self-exile instead of becoming detached and indifferent.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you have to plan and execute the do-able projects with superiors. Stick to the tasks once you committed. Focus yourself for tasks assigned. Start taking a diet plan.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to show any involvement in donation and charity work .Spiritual activities will surely bring you complete mental satisfaction. Be positive and enjoy whenever you feel depresses.

Pisces (February 18 -20March) 

Today, you must be a realist about   challenges. You will have to reveal yourself your dream. Get yourself engaged in every type reacton and response .Don’t try to complain against those who disturbed.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

09:20 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Daily Horoscope March 19, 2023

08:55 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.7 285.75
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.69 761.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 41.09 41.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.41 40.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 354
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.9 931.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.99 63.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.91 176.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 735.95 743.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.97 27.27
Swiss Franc CHF 304.79 307.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.24 8.39

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350

