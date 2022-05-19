Pakistan bans trading websites, mobile apps including OctaFX

11:52 AM | 19 May, 2022
Pakistan bans trading websites, mobile apps including OctaFX
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued an advisory against Illegal offshore foreign exchange trading websites, mobile applications and platforms.

The central bank issued the advisory after it noticed that an increasing number of offshore foreign exchange trading websites, mobile applications and platforms such as OctaFX, Easy Forex, etc. are offering their products and services to Pakistanis, using social media platforms. 

“These digital platforms lure people through social media advertisements to buy/invest in their products or services. Examples of such products include but not limited to foreign exchange trading, margin trading, contract for differences, etc,” SBP said in its press release.

It clarified that buying products and services being offered by these platforms by any person resident in Pakistan is prohibited and against the laws of the land. 

“Any person in Pakistan buying products or services of such offshore platforms and remitting foreign exchange directly or indirectly to them through any payment channel is making himself/herself liable to be proceeded against for violation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947 (FERA),” it warned.

“Since such platforms are regulated neither by the SBP nor by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan; hence, the public is hereby advised to be careful and refrain from buying/investing in products and services of such offshore platforms to avoid any potential loss and legal proceedings under FERA,” the central bank concluded.

Pakistan central bank recommends outright ban on ... 07:18 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has recommended a complete ban on all cryptocurrencies, expressing ...

More From This Category
People loot poultry farm in Punjab as chicken ...
01:22 PM | 19 May, 2022
Pakistani rupee in free-fall as dollar crosses ...
12:42 PM | 19 May, 2022
Donald Blome takes oath as new US ambassador to ...
10:01 AM | 19 May, 2022
Joint action needed to tackle food security ...
09:06 AM | 19 May, 2022
Supreme Court takes suo moto notice of ...
09:59 PM | 18 May, 2022
CTD arrests BLA’s 'suicide bomber', her ...
08:41 PM | 18 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira’s new bold photo at beach sets internet on fire
05:12 PM | 18 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr