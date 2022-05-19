Pakistan bans trading websites, mobile apps including OctaFX
Share
KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued an advisory against Illegal offshore foreign exchange trading websites, mobile applications and platforms.
The central bank issued the advisory after it noticed that an increasing number of offshore foreign exchange trading websites, mobile applications and platforms such as OctaFX, Easy Forex, etc. are offering their products and services to Pakistanis, using social media platforms.
“These digital platforms lure people through social media advertisements to buy/invest in their products or services. Examples of such products include but not limited to foreign exchange trading, margin trading, contract for differences, etc,” SBP said in its press release.
It clarified that buying products and services being offered by these platforms by any person resident in Pakistan is prohibited and against the laws of the land.
“Any person in Pakistan buying products or services of such offshore platforms and remitting foreign exchange directly or indirectly to them through any payment channel is making himself/herself liable to be proceeded against for violation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947 (FERA),” it warned.
“Since such platforms are regulated neither by the SBP nor by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan; hence, the public is hereby advised to be careful and refrain from buying/investing in products and services of such offshore platforms to avoid any potential loss and legal proceedings under FERA,” the central bank concluded.
Pakistan central bank recommends outright ban on ... 07:18 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has recommended a complete ban on all cryptocurrencies, expressing ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- People loot poultry farm in Punjab as chicken meat prices continue to ...01:22 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistani rupee in free-fall as dollar crosses critical Rs200 mark in ...12:42 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan bans trading websites, mobile apps including OctaFX11:52 AM | 19 May, 2022
- Top Indian court releases convict in ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi’s ...11:00 AM | 19 May, 2022
- Donald Blome takes oath as new US ambassador to Pakistan10:01 AM | 19 May, 2022
- Sajal Aly drops the cutest throwback picture with sister Saboor Aly11:14 PM | 18 May, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat and HSY pair up for an upcoming telefilm06:45 PM | 18 May, 2022
- Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with Danish Taimoor05:57 PM | 18 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022