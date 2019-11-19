BJP leader loses temper after Pakistan's Suri unmasks India on occupied Kashmir in Cambodia
Web Desk
07:04 PM | 19 Nov, 2019
PHNOM PENH - An Indian politician went furious When National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri tried to inform the participants of the Asia Pacific Summit, 2019 about the plight of people in Indian occupied Kashmir on Tuesday. 

Vijay Jolly , a leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), went up from his seat and rudly tried to disrupt the speech of Suri, who was speaking about Kashmiris' right to self-determination at the summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

A video clip shows security officials came and took the BJP leader out of the hall. Suri continued to speak despite the interruption by the Indian leader.

The deputy speaker, in his speech, said: "I want to direct your attention towards the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir . Almost 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred and thousands are missing.

"More than 11,000 women have been raped. More than 8,000 unmarked graves have been found [of people] affected by Indian atrocities," Dawn news reported.

Million of people in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region remain under Indian siege on the 106th day of lockdown.

