DG ISI calls on PM Imran to discuss matters of national security

ISLAMABAD - Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Tuesday.

"Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting," a brief statement issued by the PM Office said.

Hameed was appointed as the head of Pakistan 's premier spy agency earlier this year, replacing Lt. Gen Asim Muneer, who served as ISI DG for eight months.

Gen Hameed is from the Baloch Regiment. He was in-charge of the internal security wing at the ISI . He has commanded a division in Pano Aqil. He was also among those who brokered the Faizabad agreement in 2017 between protesters from various religious groups and the then government, signing the agreement in the capacity of ‘guarantor,’ Dawn News reported.