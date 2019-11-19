NAB arrests LWMC’s ex-MD over corruption charges
07:28 PM | 19 Nov, 2019
NAB arrests LWMC's ex-MD over corruption charges
LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Waseem Ajmal , the former Managing Director of Lahore Waste Management Company over charges of corruption, local media reported on Tuesday.

The senior bureaucrat is accused of corruption of over Rs1 billion in the company. Ajmal played a key role in contract with Turkish companies, a deal that brought a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer in 2014.

Ajmal also served as the CEO of Punjab Saaf Pani Company. He is among 20 persons who have been accused of awarding contracts at exorbitant rates causing a loss of Rs 345.282 million to the national kitty. The anti-graft watchdog had filed an interim reference against them on December 4, 2018.

However, Waseem Ajmal time and again said that he was not involved in corruption as they just followed orders of the former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif to install water filtration plants in Dunyapur tehsil of Lodhran district to get votes for the PML-N candidate in the December 2015 by-election against PTI's Jahangir Tareen.

