EX-DG ISI Faiz Hameed spotted dancing with coursemates in new viral video from PMA reunion

Web Desk
03:10 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Pakistan’s former spymaster and current Bahawalpur corps commander Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was spotted dancing with his coursemates at a reunion party.

The video of a senior general shaking his legs with friends is doing rounds on the internet, with social media users pouring love for the incumbent three-star general.

In the viral clip, Faiz, who is serving as Commander of the XXXI Corps, can be seen having fun time, dancing energetically with his coursemates at Pakistan Military Academy’s reunion ceremony.

The recent video surfaced days after some other clips of PMA get-together went viral.

In a previous clip, an officer can be seen directing a drill instructor to take the Bahawalpur Corps Commander to a hairdresser, telling him to give a high fade, while referring to journalist Najam Sethi, who happens to have very few hair on his head and known to be a critic of the armed forces.

The clip shows the senior Army officers including Lt-Gen Faiz caught up over laughs and lots of fun memories as they interact with drill masters.

The instructors truly make feel like you are watching the actual training and drill sessions, however in reality they were having fun.

Hailing from the Baloch Regiment of the Pakistan Army, Lt General Faiz Hameed has also previously headed the premier spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

