Islamabad weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy, and dry weather in the federal capital during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

As Punjab and other regions witnessed rain, Met Office predicted partly cloudy weather in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached around 29°C. Humidity was recorded at over 74 percent in the city. Winds blew at 12km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 8km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 29, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is also present over upper & western parts of the country. A low pressure area (LPA) is located over South of Rajasthan (India) and likely to move south westward during next 24 to 36 hours.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast/South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region during the forecast period.