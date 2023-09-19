Search

Somalia launches own biometric identity card system with Pakistan help

04:02 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
MOGADISHU — The government of Somalia has launched the country first digital National Identity Card with the help of Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). 

The digital ID card was launched at the inaugural Somalia National ID Conference (SNIDC), organized by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Interior, Federalism, and Reconciliation. 

Speaking on the occasion, Somalia Prime Minister Hamze Barre said: "The success we achieved today was made possible with the support of our brotherly nation, Pakistan, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to them. We also extend our special thanks to NADRA for their instrumental role in the successful implementation of the National ID System and for training our personnel at NIRA". 

Supported by a generous grant from the Government of Pakistan and executed by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the Somalia National ID System's implementation aims to issue identification to 15 million people over the next four years. The World Bank, through the SCALED-UP project, is also backing the national ID program's rollout and operationalization, with recent support from UNDP in the same regard. 

Meanwhile, Nadra Chairman Asad Rehman Gilani said the organisation took immense pride in the successful execution and launch of Somalia’s National Identification System, a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. 

“National ID System of @NIRASomalia will not only bolster security but also pave the way for inclusive development, financial empowerment, and improved governance,” read the statement shared on social media platform X. 

The delivery of Somalia National ID compliments Government of Pakistan’s ‘Look Africa’ policy where NADRA has been playing a pivotal role in providing secure identity and passports solutions under transfer of technology to various governments in Africa including Kenya, Sudan and Nigeria, Gilani said. 

He also thanked the president and prime minister of Somalia for acknowledging NADRA’s efforts in completion of this project.

