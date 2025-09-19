Us Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution For Sixth Time Despite Global Outcry

NEW YORK – The world watched in shock as United States cast its sixth veto in United Nations Security Council, blocking a resolution that called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution, supported by 14 of the 15 council members, would also have demanded that Israel lift restrictions on life-saving aid and release all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.

Inside UN chamber, tension was palpable. Denmark’s Ambassador, Christina Markus Lassi, addressed the council with a heavy heart: “Famine has already gripped Gaza. Civilians are suffering unbearably. We cannot remain silent.” Despite her plea, the resolution fell victim to Washington’s veto, leaving millions of Gazans in peril.

Outside, humanitarian crisis unfolds in grim reality. Families scramble for dwindling supplies. Hospitals overflow. Children go hungry. Aid remains blocked, and the shadow of famine looms over Gaza City and surrounding areas.

International organizations warn that if nothing changes, the catastrophe could engulf the entire region.

World’s leaders will descend on New York for the UN General Assembly again next week, where the future of Gaza and the Palestinian state will dominate the agenda.

Saudi Arabia and France will lead talks on a two-state solution, while several countries are expected to formally recognize a Palestinian state. All eyes will be on President Donald Trump when Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the assembly via video link.

US veto has not only stalled a potential ceasefire, it has thrown Gaza’s fate into the international spotlight, exposing the fragile balance of power and the desperate human cost of political stalemate.