Security forces kill five terrorists in North Waziristan, soldier martyred

RAWALPINDI - Security forces killed five terrorists after they carried out fire raid on check post located 10 kilometers west of Miranshah in North Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

A soldier of Pakistan Army also embraced martyrdom while three others injured during the clash with the terrorists. The ISPR said that the troops effectively engaged terrorists and killed five of them.

“Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan, 43, embraced Shahadat in the exchange of fire. He is survived by his wife and four children,” the military's media wing added.