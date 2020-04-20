PM Imran appeals public to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged people to stay maximum at home leading the government lead to ease the gradual lockdown.
"The more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID-19 plus ease the lockdown gradually," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.
Imran Khan said, "My message for people is to stay home as much as possible during this pandemic."He also shared a video clip where doctors and consultants of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital advised the public to stay home to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 8,418, according to government data, after recording more than 425 new cases in past 24 hours.
COVID-19 fatalities
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 176, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 1,920 patients have fully recovered.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 67, while Sindh follows with 56 fatalities. Punjab has so far reported 42 deaths; Balochistan, 5; Gilgit Baltistan, 3; and Islamabad, 3.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
