Pakistani university bans use of smartphones for students
Share
PESHAWAR – A public university for women in northwestern Pakistan province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has barred students from using smartphones while attending the varsity.
A notification issued by the Women University Swabi said that the restriction will come into effect on April 20 (Wednesday).
“It is notified for the information of all students that smart phones/touch screen mobiles or tablets will not be allowed in the premises of Women University Swabi with effect from 20th April. 2022,” read the notification.
The administration noted that extensive use of social media applications affect the performance of the students, besides having baneful effect on their behaviour.
“In case of any violation of the instructions, the authorities will take strict disciplinary proceedings by confiscating mobile phone and imposing a fine of Rs. 5000,” it added.
University of Agriculture bans fitted jeans, ... 09:52 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
FAISALABAD – Months after Pakistan’s Federal Directorate of Education issued a new dress code, the Toba Tek ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- British envoy meets PM Shehbaz, expresses desire to work closely with ...12:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Saudi Arabia urges world to hold Israel accountable over Al-Aqsa ...12:22 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
-
- US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar arrives in Islamabad on maiden visit10:33 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
- US man sets world record with his massive tongue (VIDEO)10:17 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
- The King is back! Shah Rukh Khan to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s next11:42 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Shoaib Malik reveals why Sania Mirza ate apples during pregnancy06:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Merub Ali, Ali Safina and other stars get stuck in elevator (VIDEO)05:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022