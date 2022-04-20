Pakistani university bans use of smartphones for students

09:40 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
Pakistani university bans use of smartphones for students
Source: Representational Image
Share

PESHAWAR – A public university for women in northwestern Pakistan province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has barred students from using smartphones while attending the varsity.

A notification issued by the Women University Swabi said that the restriction will come into effect on April 20 (Wednesday).

“It is notified for the information of all students that smart phones/touch screen mobiles or tablets will not be allowed in the premises of Women University Swabi with effect from 20th April. 2022,” read the notification.

The administration noted that extensive use of social media applications affect the performance of the students, besides having baneful effect on their behaviour.

“In case of any violation of the instructions, the authorities will take strict disciplinary proceedings by confiscating mobile phone and imposing a fine of Rs. 5000,” it added. 

University of Agriculture bans fitted jeans, ... 09:52 AM | 29 Dec, 2021

FAISALABAD – Months after Pakistan’s Federal Directorate of Education issued a new dress code, the Toba Tek ...

More From This Category
British envoy meets PM Shehbaz, expresses desire ...
12:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
PML-N hints at hike in petrol, electricity prices
11:20 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar arrives in Islamabad ...
10:33 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
IMF sounds alarm over rising inflation, widening ...
12:10 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
Bantain Ramadan ki Barkatain, Habib Oil k Sath
09:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Pakistani consumers to face slow internet on ...
10:28 PM | 19 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bantain Ramadan ki Barkatain, Habib Oil k Sath
09:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr