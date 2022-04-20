Pakistani university bans use of smartphones for students

PESHAWAR – A public university for women in northwestern Pakistan province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has barred students from using smartphones while attending the varsity.

A notification issued by the Women University Swabi said that the restriction will come into effect on April 20 (Wednesday).

“It is notified for the information of all students that smart phones/touch screen mobiles or tablets will not be allowed in the premises of Women University Swabi with effect from 20th April. 2022,” read the notification.

The administration noted that extensive use of social media applications affect the performance of the students, besides having baneful effect on their behaviour.

“In case of any violation of the instructions, the authorities will take strict disciplinary proceedings by confiscating mobile phone and imposing a fine of Rs. 5000,” it added.