US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Pakistani President Alvi
Ilhan hails Pakistan's contribution to counter growing Islamophobia
ISLAMABAD – US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has called on Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan e Sadar during the four-day visit to the South Asian country.
During the meeting, the US dignitary exchanged views about the constructive engagements between Islamabad and Washington.
Omar said Pakistan and the US had huge potential to improve and strengthen their relations while she also appreciated the role played by Pakistan against Islamophobia. Alvi speaking to the visiting US Congresswoman said that Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with the US.
A statement issued by President's office said Alvi emphasized the need for further improving bilateral relations in various fields for the mutual benefits of the two sides. Alvi also apprised the visiting dignitary about the atrocities being committed by the Hindutva-inspired Indian government against Muslims.
New Delhi was involved in the genocide of Muslims and committed gross human rights violations against Muslims, Alvi maintained. Furthermore, he also mentioned Pakistan's contribution for regional peace as well as its sacrifices against the war on terror.
Earlier in the day, US politician met ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan at Bani Gala, a suburb in the country’s federal capital, and exchanged views on Islamophobia and other issues with PTI Chairman.
Ilhan, a Somali-born former refugee, also expressed her admiration for cricketer turned politician and his position on work against Islamophobia across the globe, Mazari said, adding that party chairman Imran Khan also commended her principled position on issues like Islamophobia.
The US Congresswoman is scheduled to visit Azad Kashmir during her stay. She arrived in Islamabad earlier today, where she was received by Foreign Office officials.
