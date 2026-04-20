Inter Part 1 Chemistry, English Paper Leaked in Karachi minutes before Exam

ISLAMABAD – Paper leak allegations continue to haunt Karachi as Inter Part 1 Chemistry paper was leaked shortly before the exams began, raising serious concerns over cheating networks actively assisting students and authorities struggling to enforce strict measures across examination centres.

Cheating mafia was actively involved, helping students by circulating solved answers of the Chemistry paper through WhatsApp groups in Larkana, even before the exam officially started.

The incident sparked serious criticism of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, which is being accused of failing to take timely action or control the situation despite repeated complaints regarding malpractice.

English paper started at 9:00 am and continued until 12:30 pm. Other examinations, including General Science, Economics, and Islamic Studies, were also set to be held in the evening shift, as the exam schedule continued across the province.

This year, over 500 exam centres were established, with an estimated 385,529 candidates participating in the ongoing board examinations, making the scale of the reported malpractice even more alarming.

Despite the imposition of Section 144, cheating reportedly continued openly in several areas, while ongoing power outages further worsened conditions at multiple examination centres.