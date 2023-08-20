Karachi Weather Update 

Search

05:44 PM | 20 Aug, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in country’s largest city Karachi, with drizzle, and rain also expected in coastal areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that coastal areas and some other parts of the provincial capital will get light drizzle on Sunday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 32 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 22 kilometer per hour.

Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 75 on Sunday. The air of country’s financial hub has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest cutting time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Rainfall (mm): Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 22 & Airport 17), Garhi Dupatta 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 12, Punjab: Narowal 04, Sialkot (City 04), Lahore (City 01).

