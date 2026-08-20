Misbah Arshad takes Miss Universe Pakistan Crown, prepares for Global Stage

In a major development for Pakistan’s pageant world, Misbah Arshad has been crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 and is now set to represent the country at the prestigious Miss Universe 2026 international competition.

Misbah will take Pakistan’s name to the global stage on November 24, when the international pageant is scheduled to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The crowning ceremony of Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 was held at the Rosal Park Hotel in Manila, Philippines, where Misbah emerged victorious from a field of 10 finalists, securing the coveted national title.

Misbah Arshad’s journey to the crown is already marked by international experience and previous pageant success. Born in 2000, she first made a notable name for herself in the beauty-pageant industry in 2023, when she won the titles of Miss Pakistan World 2023 and Miss Aura Pakistan 2023.

Beyond the glamour and spotlight, Misbah has an academic background in psychology. Originally from Pakistan, she has also lived in Islamabad and is currently based in Munich, Germany, where she is pursuing her psychology studies at the University of Hagen.

Now, with the Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 crown secured, all eyes will be on Misbah as she prepares to compete against contestants from around the world.

Her appearance in San Juan will put Pakistan firmly in the international pageant spotlight, as Misbah carries the country’s hopes and representation into one of the world’s most high-profile beauty competitions.