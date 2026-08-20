Misbah Arshad to represent Pakistan at Miss Universe 2026

Pakistani model Misbah Arshad has been crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 and will represent the country at the global Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico in November.

The coronation ceremony was held at the Rosal Park Hotel in Manila, Philippines, where Arshad emerged victorious after competing against 10 finalists.

Following her victory, Arshad will represent Pakistan at the Miss Universe 2026 competition scheduled to take place on November 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where contestants from around the world will compete for the prestigious title.

Arshad is originally from Pakistan and has previously lived in Islamabad. She is currently based in Munich, Germany, where she is studying psychology at the University of Hagen.

Born in 2000, Arshad began making a name for herself in beauty pageants in 2023. That year, she won the titles of Miss Pakistan World 2023 and Miss Aura Pakistan 2023.

With her latest achievement, Arshad will now compete on the international stage, aiming to win the Miss Universe crown for Pakistan.