11:55 AM | 20 Dec, 2019
Interior Ministry bans media talk, social media for officials
ISLAMABAD - The Interior Ministry has banned officials from expressing a viewpoint on social media and holding media talk.

According to media reports, the decision to barred officials from using social media has been taken to avert the risk of leaking of news.

A notification by the Interior Ministry has been issued in this regard.

The decision will be implemented on the Interior Ministry and its subordinate departments include Islamabad police, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Directorate General of Civil Defence, Frontier Corps (FC) and Pakistan Rangers.

According to the notification, official statements will be conditional to the written approval of the interior secretary for holding media talks.

