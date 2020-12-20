Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-20- Updated 09:00 AM
09:15 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20, 2020 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.8
|160.7
|Euro
|EUR
|193
|195.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|214
|217
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.4
|44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.25
|42.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|120
|122
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|404.3
|406.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|124.5
|126.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.5
|24.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.4
|25.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.55
|17.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|498.5
|501
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.95
|39.3
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|104.3
|105
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.55
|17.8
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|411
|413
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.6
|42.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|118
|119.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|181.1
|182
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.3
|5.4
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 80 deaths, 2,615 new cases in past 24 hours09:40 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:15 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 December 202008:46 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Islamabad opens first-ever dedicated madrassah for transgender persons12:22 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Algorithmic warfare ‘begins’ as US achieves first military flight ...11:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker tests positive for ...04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination ...01:57 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Naimal Khawar makes a happy bridesmaid on her sister's Mayoun!12:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
-
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020