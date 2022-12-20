Unfazed Deepika Padukone calls her FIFA World Cup outfit 'perfect'

For Bollywood's finest actress Deepika Padukone, unveiling the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy before the nail-biting final between Argentina and France is a huge feat to celebrate.
Padukone posed as the House Ambassador for the French luxury fashion house, Louis Vuitton, with former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas while escorting the custom-made Louis Vuitton case to reveal the dazzling trophy before the match kicked off on Sunday.
On one side, the world praised the Bajirao Mastani actress for achieving the huge milestone by becoming the first Indian to present the FIFA trophy but on the flip side, not many were happy to see Padukone's bespoke Louis Vuitton outfit for the special occasion.
Although social media users and the fashion police gave their opinions under Padukone's Instagram post, the Cocktail actress was truly mesmerised by the dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, even calling it “perfect” for the occasion.
The Desi Boyz star's outfit included a brown sleeveless multizipper drawstring jacket, a black patterned leather shoulder piece paired with a black skirt, and a white shirt underneath. The bespoke outfit featured the jacket and bodice accessorised with a statement belt. To complement the look, Padukone chose a pair of black shoes.
Sharing a video on Instagram, the Chennai Express actress expressed her gratitude for being at the “biggest sporting moment in history."
Padukone also explained the vision behind the dress, suggesting: “It’s a very special look by my very dear friend Nicolas. And what I love about it is that it is so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time, it’s really comfortable.”
Netizens chimed in to appreciate Padukone but expressed their disliking of the dress.
On the work front, Padukone has an interesting lineup of films including Cirkus, Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, and Project K in the pipeline.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in domestic market touched all-time high level of Rs178,800 after registering an increase of Rs3,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of the yellow metal rose to Rs153,292 after an increase of Rs3,344. The commodity also registered gained in the international market where it jumped by $12 to $1,808 per ounce.
Gold prices have soared by Rs52,800 per tola and Rs45,096 per 10 grams since Jan 1 when rates stood at Rs126,200 and Rs108,196, respectively.
A member of the Sarafa association told media that gold hoarding caused whooping surge in prices. He asked the finance minister to take measures to curb the illegal practice.
Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver also witnessed an increase of Rs20 to reach Rs2,050 per tola in the domestic markets.
