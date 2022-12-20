Unfazed Deepika Padukone calls her FIFA World Cup outfit 'perfect'

For Bollywood's finest actress Deepika Padukone, unveiling the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy before the nail-biting final between Argentina and France is a huge feat to celebrate.

Padukone posed as the House Ambassador for the French luxury fashion house, Louis Vuitton, with former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas while escorting the custom-made Louis Vuitton case to reveal the dazzling trophy before the match kicked off on Sunday.

On one side, the world praised the Bajirao Mastani actress for achieving the huge milestone by becoming the first Indian to present the FIFA trophy but on the flip side, not many were happy to see Padukone's bespoke Louis Vuitton outfit for the special occasion.

Although social media users and the fashion police gave their opinions under Padukone's Instagram post, the Cocktail actress was truly mesmerised by the dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, even calling it “perfect” for the occasion.

The Desi Boyz star's outfit included a brown sleeveless multizipper drawstring jacket, a black patterned leather shoulder piece paired with a black skirt, and a white shirt underneath. The bespoke outfit featured the jacket and bodice accessorised with a statement belt. To complement the look, Padukone chose a pair of black shoes.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the Chennai Express actress expressed her gratitude for being at the “biggest sporting moment in history."

Padukone also explained the vision behind the dress, suggesting: “It’s a very special look by my very dear friend Nicolas. And what I love about it is that it is so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time, it’s really comfortable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Netizens chimed in to appreciate Padukone but expressed their disliking of the dress.

On the work front, Padukone has an interesting lineup of films including Cirkus, Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, and Project K in the pipeline.