Zeeshan Ashiq Malik appointed adviser on political affairs to Punjab CM

LAHORE – Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Zeeshan Ashiq Malik has been appointed Adviser on Political Affairs to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The appointment has been made under Section 3 of the Punjab Advisors Ordinance, 2002. With the new posting, Malik has ceased to hold his earlier position as special assistant to the chief minister.

An official notification issued by the Cabinet Wing of the Services and General Administration Department said the decision was taken in recognition of Malik’s services.

According to the notification, he has assumed charge of his new responsibilities with immediate effect.