Pakistan wants just, lasting solution of Kashmir issue: PM Imran
08:42 AM | 20 Feb, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice and inalienable right of self-determination.

He was talking to a cross-party delegation of UK parliamentarians, led by Chair of All-Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group, Debbie Abrahams who called on him in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan believed that a just and lasting solution of the J&K dispute was essential for peace, security and stability in South Asia.

He also underscored that the international community has a responsibility in raising awareness about India’s crimes against humanity and putting pressure on India for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.

Imran Khan commended the Group’s consistent focus on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and noted the important contribution made by its earlier reports on the human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister highlighted the threat to peace and security posed by the Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground.

He also highlighted that India could resort to a “false flag” operation in order to divert international attention from its unacceptable actions in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

