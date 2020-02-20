Pakistan wants just, lasting solution of Kashmir issue: PM Imran
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice and inalienable right of self-determination.
He was talking to a cross-party delegation of UK parliamentarians, led by Chair of All-Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group, Debbie Abrahams who called on him in Islamabad.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan believed that a just and lasting solution of the J&K dispute was essential for peace, security and stability in South Asia.
He also underscored that the international community has a responsibility in raising awareness about India’s crimes against humanity and putting pressure on India for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.
Imran Khan commended the Group’s consistent focus on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and noted the important contribution made by its earlier reports on the human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Prime Minister highlighted the threat to peace and security posed by the Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground.
He also highlighted that India could resort to a “false flag” operation in order to divert international attention from its unacceptable actions in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
- US Congressmen raise concerns on Kashmir situation ahead of Trump's ...10:08 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan hopes Trump will take up Kashmir dispute with India during ...09:59 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- UK deputy high commissioner visits industrial cities of Pakistan09:49 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- India killed 70 Kashmiris during 200 days of IoK military siege08:38 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Coronavirus outbreak: Imran phones Xi to express solidarity with China08:30 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to make final appearances as senior ...01:15 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Arnold Schwarzenegger invites PM Imran Khan to join Austrian World ...01:08 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Ben Affleck says his divorce from Jennifer Garner was 'the biggest ...01:02 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019