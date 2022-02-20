Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
08:40 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Five terrorists were gunned down and one Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the security forces had launched the operation after receiving reports regarding presence of terrorists in the above mentioned area.

During the operation, the security forces and the terrorist got involved in an “intense exchange of fire” that led to the killing of the miscreants.

Four out of the five terrorists were identified as Habib Nawaz, Waheed Ullah, Abdur Rehman, and Muhammad Ullah. Meanwhile, the identification of the fifth terrorist is in progress, said the ISPR.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout of the killed terrorists which include submachine guns, hand grenades and a large number of multiple calibre rounds,” the statement said.

The slain terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing, and kidnapping for ransom, it added.

On the other hand, the martyred soldier was identified as 28-year-old Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed, resident of Quetta. The ISPR said that the solider “fought gallantly” and inflicted casualties on the terrorists during the intense firefight.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” said the ISPR.

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan gunfight: ... 10:26 AM | 10 Feb, 2022

RAWALPINDI – A terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan district, ...

