Rimsha Ijaz emerges as champion of Ghazali Ansari Golf 2022

LAHORE – Rimsha Ijaz, one of the top ladies golfers of Pakistan, emerged as the new leader in the Ghazala Ansari Golf Championship 2022 that concluded here at the historic par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

The second day and concluding day of the Ghazala Ansari Ladies Golf Championship 2022 started with the singing of the National Anthem, with emotion charged, patriotic ferver by all participants of this historic event. This was followed by the screening of a video, featuring Ghazala Ansari hitting the traditional Inaugural Shot at a golf course in London.

This dramatic innovation, conceived by Dr Asma Shami and brilliantly executed by Munaza Shaheen, left everyone spellbound, especially that 74 years old Ghazala’s shot carried over 200 yards.

In Category A, Rimsha Ijaz, who had played 78 on the first day, showed her class on the second by playing one under par. With the help of 5 birdies, on holes 5, 8, 9, 10 and 16, she registered a score of 71. Her two days combined score of 149, placed her on top of the Leader Board in Category A. Her elder sister Parkha, who was in the lead yesterday with a score of 77, today dropped to second position by carding a score of 74, which gave her a two days total of 151.

In Category B (handicaps 13-24), Tehmina Ahmed, (handicap12) with a gross score of 84, emerged as the first day’s leader in both Gross and Net Sections. She was closely followed by Tabassam Sharif and Dr Rhubab Haider (both handicap 14) who jointly stand at second position in both Gross and Net Sections. However in the Net Section they are also joined by Sherbano Hamdani (handicap 22) who too has carded a net score of 74.

In Category C (handicaps 25-36), both Tasleem Hussain (handicap 33) and Fauzia Shahid (handicap 36) have played gross 100. However, because of the differential in their handicaps while Tasleem is leading in the Gross Section, Fauzia is at the top in the Net Section. Mina Zainab (handicap 30) is presently at 3rd Net with a score of 74 (gross 104). Both these categories are likely to see some very competitive golfing in tomorrow’s final round.

In the Junior under 14 years Category we had two separate sections. In one Section, Four brave girls opted to play 18 holes for the very first time in their brief golfing careers. Here Yasmeen Zaman has emerged as the winner with a score of 109, with Shanzay second, Aleesa third and Areej at fourth position. In the other Section, 11 junior girls competed over 9 holes. While Uzma Siddique won 1st position with a score of 48, Anabiya got 2nd position with 50 and Natalia obtained 3rd position with a score of 55.

Special mention must be made here of 7 year old Syeda Noor Zahra Shah, who displayed remarkable dedication to compete in this section and carded a score of 73 over 9 holes.

The most striking feature of this rather unique golf tournament, is the ambience of Ghazala Ansari’s presence that is prevailing throughout the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club. Equally evident is the unbounded euphoria and air of festivity that has come to be the hallmark of this event. There could be no greater tribute to the golfing achievements of the legendary Ghazala Ansari. Credit for this must be given unequivocally to Dr Shami and her dedicated partners, Maimoona Azam, Bela Azam and Munazza Shaheen, who have put their heart and soul into “making this event one of a kind."