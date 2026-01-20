In a first, Virginia welcomes first Female Governor, Muslim Lieutenant Governor

RICHMOND – US witnessed another historic day that will be remembered as Ghazala Hashmi placed her hand on the Holy Quran and took an oath that echoed far beyond the walls of ceremony, becoming the first Muslim woman to serve as Lieutenant Governor.

Hashmi, a trailblazing leader and first Muslim woman in American history, marked an unprecedented chapter in American democracy. But that’s not all, Virginia’s history was shattered in more ways than one.

The southeastern American state that stretches from Chesapeake Bay to Appalachian Mountains, appointed female Governor, Abigail Spanberger, stepped into the highest office with dignity and determination.

Virginia's first Muslim Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi was sworn into office on the Quran, and MAGA “patriots” are freaking out.pic.twitter.com/tMv00t0mcY — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) January 19, 2026

Spanberger becomes first woman to lead Virginia, setting a new benchmark for women in leadership. Jay Jones makes history as Virginia’s first Black Attorney General, breaking barriers and paving the way for generations to come.

The oath-taking ceremony was not just political, it was spiritual and unifying. An Interfaith Prayer Breakfast was organized, where Imam Sharif led a heartfelt prayer, emphasizing peace, harmony, and unity.

Prominent leaders including Senator Saddam Azlan Salim and Senator Kanan attended the historic event. And the celebration reached new heights when Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America marched in a grand parade.

The members expressed hope and confidence that Virginia will embrace unity and diversity like never before.

Mansoor Qureshi, Chair of the Governor’s Asian American Advisory Board, expressed that this is not just a win for leaders, it’s a victory for entire South Asian community. He predicted that Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and the entire cabinet will serve every Virginian equally, without discrimination, and especially with dedication to the South Asian community.