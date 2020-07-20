Dual nationals can be appointed as advisers, special assistants 'constitutionally'
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Sunday said special assistants and advisers to the prime minister were playing vital role in public interest matters.
Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint technical and experienced people for the country's development and people's welfare.
Dual nationals could be appointed as advisers and special assistants according to the Constitution of Pakistan, Gill added.
