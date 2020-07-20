Sindh cops suspended for stealing, selling electricity pole
Web Desk
09:49 AM | 20 Jul, 2020
Sindh cops suspended for stealing, selling electricity pole
Share

HYDERABAD – Three cops have been suspended after their video of selling an electricity pole to a scrap dealer after offloading the pole from a police mobile went viral, according to Sindh police department. 

Jamshoro Police said on Facebook over the weekend that the three policemen seen in the video have been locked up for selling the pole to a scrap dealer in the city's Kotri Town.

They are named as constables Muhammad Hashim Sario and Gulzar Ahmed Halo, and driver Rahib Ali Abbassi.

After suspending the policemen, SSP Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has also formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident.

More From This Category
Sindh cops suspended for stealing, selling ...
09:49 AM | 20 Jul, 2020
Dual nationals can be appointed as advisers, ...
09:27 AM | 20 Jul, 2020
Govt tells reason behind increasing PTV license ...
11:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
'Shehzada' wins animals' beauty contest
11:22 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Pakistan makes arrests over destruction of ...
10:44 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Four factories catch fire in Karachi, rescue ...
10:19 PM | 19 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'King of Ghazal' remembered on 93rd birth anniversary
08:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr