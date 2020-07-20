Sindh cops suspended for stealing, selling electricity pole
09:49 AM | 20 Jul, 2020
HYDERABAD – Three cops have been suspended after their video of selling an electricity pole to a scrap dealer after offloading the pole from a police mobile went viral, according to Sindh police department.
Jamshoro Police said on Facebook over the weekend that the three policemen seen in the video have been locked up for selling the pole to a scrap dealer in the city's Kotri Town.
They are named as constables Muhammad Hashim Sario and Gulzar Ahmed Halo, and driver Rahib Ali Abbassi.
After suspending the policemen, SSP Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has also formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident.
