IT minister backs Fawad Ch's tweet against PUBG ban in Pakistan

Syed Aminul Haque says he’s also against restrictions that could hamper any progress.
Web Desk
10:57 AM | 20 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has opened up against his government ban on popular online game, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), as the country’s tech industry “cannot afford” it.

“Well I against all kinds of general bans, such attitude is killing tech industry we cannot afford such bans,” the minister said Sunday, in reply to a tweet by a social media user.

He also hoped that IT Minister Syed Aminul Haque will take note of this ban and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) will be instructed not to encourage such bans “as it hinders tech growth in the long run.”

Agreeing with Fawad Chaudhary, the minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications said that he was also against restrictions that could hamper any progress.

Responding to his fellow minister’s tweet, Haque said that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) doesn’t fall under his ministry. The authority is overseen by the Cabinet Division, he added.

The popular online game played by millions in Pakistan has been temporarily banned in the country. Multiple petitions have been filed against the ban.

