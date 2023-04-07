TCL, Arsenal join hands to build consumer engagement worldwide

LAHORE - TCL has announced a new partnership with Arsenal Football Club. The collaboration will give Arsenal supporters in the UK, Middle East and Africa more opportunities to engage with the club, while also increasing TCL’s expanding footprint in sports by becoming the club’s Official Regional Consumer Electronics Partner in those markets.
With a mission to Inspire Greatness, TCL understands the impact sport has on people around the world and the new partnership aims to engage supporters around their common passion for football.
TCL will provide Arsenal supporters with exclusive club content and exciting deals on a product range including TVs, white goods and home appliances. Supporters will have the opportunity to participate in competitions and games with the lucky winners receiving official Arsenal gifts and merchandise. TCL will also invite its customers to watch live matches at Emirates Stadium as well as meet and greet with current players and legends.
"We are thrilled to partner with Arsenal Football Club, one of the most prestigious football clubs in the world," said Sunny Yang, General Manager TCL Middle East and Africa. " This partnership will allow us to bring our innovative and high-quality products to Arsenal's passionate and loyal supporter base in the Middle East, Africa and the UK. Our values of progression, positivity and inspiration are aligned with those of Arsenal and we’re excited to work together to engage supporters around the world in their common love for football."
Juliet Slot, Arsenal's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are delighted to welcome TCL to our family of partners. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both Arsenal and TCL to engage with our supporters in the Middle East, Africa and the UK. We look forward to working closely with TCL to bring the best viewing experience to our fans in the region."
Leaders On and Off the Field – The Powerful Pairing of Technology and Sports
TCL recognizes that TVs have the unique ability to connect and inspire people around the world, by immersing them in the action that unfolds on screen. Of all the TV content available, there is undeniably something magical about watching live sports and feeling the exact same emotion that millions of other viewers across the world are feeling at the same time. With its range of XL screens measuring up to 98”, TCL ensures consumers never miss a moment of the action and makes them feel like they are right there on the sidelines.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 167,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 194,790.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
