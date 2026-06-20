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Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 June 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:15 am | Jun 20, 2026
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today Per Tola Gold Price 28 Nov 2025

Per Tola Gold prices decreased in Pakistan as the rate stood at Rs438,036 in the local market on Saturday. The downward trend comes just a day after the prices fell slightly.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit New Price
Gold Per Tola Rs438,036
Gold 10 Grams Rs374,205
Gold Per Ounce $4,156
Silver Per Tola Rs6,946

For 10-gram category, prices recorded an decrease of Rs13,410, with new rate settling at Rs374,205. Internationally, gold prices also remained under pressure, shedding $149 per ounce to settle at $4,156.

The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded a dip in Pakistan, standing at Rs6,946 per tola.

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