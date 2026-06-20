Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 June 2026

Per Tola Gold prices decreased in Pakistan as the rate stood at Rs438,036 in the local market on Saturday. The downward trend comes just a day after the prices fell slightly.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit New Price Gold Per Tola Rs438,036 Gold 10 Grams Rs374,205 Gold Per Ounce $4,156 Silver Per Tola Rs6,946

For 10-gram category, prices recorded an decrease of Rs13,410, with new rate settling at Rs374,205. Internationally, gold prices also remained under pressure, shedding $149 per ounce to settle at $4,156.

The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded a dip in Pakistan, standing at Rs6,946 per tola.