Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 June 2026

Per Tola Gold prices decreased in Pakistan as the rate stood at Rs438,036 in the local market on Saturday. The downward trend comes just a day after the prices fell slightly.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold Per Tola
|Rs438,036
|Gold 10 Grams
|Rs374,205
|Gold Per Ounce
|$4,156
|Silver Per Tola
|Rs6,946
For 10-gram category, prices recorded an decrease of Rs13,410, with new rate settling at Rs374,205. Internationally, gold prices also remained under pressure, shedding $149 per ounce to settle at $4,156.
The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.
Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded a dip in Pakistan, standing at Rs6,946 per tola.