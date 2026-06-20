Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan drops to Rs4.37Lac Per Tola amid global dip

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their downward trend and ends the week with meagre changes amid decline in international bullion markets.

On Satuday, price of gold per tola fell by Rs43 to Rs437,993 while rate for 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs39, settling at Rs374,166 in the local market.

Gold Rates Today

Unit New Price Gold Per tola 437,993 Gold 10 grams 374,166 Silver Per tola 6,962

The latest adjustment comes a day after major drop in domestic gold prices. On Friday, the price of one tola of gold plunged by Rs14,900, bringing the rate down to Rs438,036.

In the international market, gold prices also edged lower, slipping by $0.4 per ounce to $4,155.6, a figure that includes a premium of $20. The marginal decline in global prices contributed to the downward movement seen in Pakistan’s bullion market.