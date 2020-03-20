Coronavirus fear: IHC orders release of prisoners involved in minor crimes from Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the release prisoners involved in petty crimes on surety bonds from Adiala jail amid fears of Cornavirus.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the deputy commissioner to appoint an officer to deal matters related to surety bonds, adding that the government should submit the bonds on behalf of those who do not have capacity for it.

During the hearing, the chief justice inquired about the policy if any has been made for the prisoners, to which, deputy commissioner said that there is no coronavirus patient in the jails.

The chief justice said that jails in Pakistan are already overcrowded, adding that it would be difficult to overcome the situation if virus hit the jails.

Islamabad Bar Council vice chairman said that prisoners who will be freed must undergo screening to find if anyone is infected.

Pakistan now leads the region with the highest number of coronavirus cases in South Asia, a total of 456 confirmed till Thursday night, according to government data.