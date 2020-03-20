NCC meeting today to discuss situation regarding coronavirus
ISLAMABAD - National Coordination Committee (NCC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan meets in Islamabad today (Friday) to discuss the latest situation regarding coronavirus.
In a statement today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the meeting will review implementation of the decisions taken earlier at the National Security Committee meeting.
He said there is need to rise above all differences and unitedly cope with this challenge.
The Foreign Minister urged people to resort to precautionary measures to stay safe.
He said the reason behind success of China against coronavirus is that its people implemented the government's instructions in letter and spirit, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Foreign Minister reiterated demand for lifting of sanctions on Iran to help it better deal with coronavirus.
