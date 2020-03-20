“Money Heist” star tests positive for COVID-19

Spanish actress Itziar Ituño Martínez, who plays Inspector Raquel Murillo in the popular TV series "Money Heist," revealed on Wednesday that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an Instagram post she stated that she had been experiencing symptoms of the virus since March 13 and so she decided to get herself tested and results came back positive.

The caption of her post read: “My case is mild and I am fine but it is very very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weaker.

"This is not nonsense, be aware, do not take it lightly, there are dead, many lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go."

She added, "Now I have 15 days in

quarantine and then it will be seen. Take care of yourself."

A number of celebrities around the world have been infected by COVID-19.

It started with Hollywood star Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, then Avengers actor Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko and Italian actor Luca Franzese.