“Money Heist” star tests positive for COVID-19
Spanish actress Itziar Ituño Martínez, who plays Inspector Raquel Murillo in the popular TV series "Money Heist," revealed on Wednesday that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In an Instagram post she stated that she had been experiencing symptoms of the virus since March 13 and so she decided to get herself tested and results came back positive.
Koronabirusa da. Nire kasuan arina da ta ondo nago baina oso oso kutsakorra eta super arriskutsua ahulago dagoen jendearentzako. Hau ez da tontakeria, izan konsziente, ez hartu arinkeriaz, hildakoak dauz eta bizi asko jokoan eta ondiño ez dakigu noraiño helduko dan kontua, beraz, arduratsuak izateko txertoa ipinteko garaia da danon hobebeharrez. Elkartasun garaia da! Etxean geratzekoa eta babestu besteak! Orain 15 egun berrogeialdi eta aurrerago ikusiko da✊❤.Zaindu zaitezte!!😙😙😙😙/ Hola a tod@s!! Ez oficial, desde el viernes por la tarde tengo los síntomas (fiebre y tos seca) y hoy nos ha llegado la confirmación del test epidemiológico. És coronavirus. Mi caso es leve y estoy bien pero es muy muy contagioso y superpeligroso para la gente que está más debil. Ésto no es tontería, ser conscientes, no lo tomeis a la ligera, hay muertos, muchas vidas en juego y aún no sabemos hasta donde va a llegar ésto por lo que ha llegado la hora de ponerse la vacuna de la responsabilidad por el bien común. Es tiempo de solidad y generosidad! De quedarse en casa y proteger a los demás. Ahora me tocan 15 dias en cuarentena y después ya se verá✊❤! Cuidaros mucho😙😙😙😙/ Olá galera! Ez oficial, desde sexta-feira à tarde tenho sintomas (febre e tosse seca) e hoje recebemos confirmação do teste epidemiológico. É um coronavírus. Meu caso é leve e estou bem, mas é muito muito contagioso e super perigoso para pessoas que são mais fracas. Isso não é bobagem, esteja ciente, não leve a sério, há mortos, muitas vidas em jogo e ainda não sabemos até que ponto isso vai dar, então chegou a hora de ser vacinado pela responsabilidade pelo bem comum . É um tempo de solidão e generosidade! Ficar em casa e proteger os outros. Agora tenho 15 dias em quarentena e depois será visto✊❤! Cuide-se😙😙😙😙
The caption of her post read: “My case is mild and I am fine but it is very very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weaker.
"This is not nonsense, be aware, do not take it lightly, there are dead, many lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go."
She added, "Now I have 15 days in
quarantine and then it will be seen. Take care of yourself."
A number of celebrities around the world have been infected by COVID-19.
It started with Hollywood star Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, then Avengers actor Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko and Italian actor Luca Franzese.
