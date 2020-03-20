France Lockdown: Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

04:18 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
France Lockdown: Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus
Share

The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement by the organisers explains that several options were under consideration, including a delay until the end of June or beginning of July.

“As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall as well as with the Festival’s Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event,” the statement said.

It’s the third day of lockdown in France,  aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Delaying the 2020 edition, marks the first such postponement for Cannes since its first edition after WW2 in 1946.

Cannes was the latest international event to be postponed or canceled, along with other music festivals including Glastonbury and Coachella and the shutdown of theatres in London and on Broadway.

The release of big budget movies including "Mulan" and "No Time to Die" as well as a handful of TV series has been halted amid the coronavirus crisis.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Kubra Khan shares tips to fight coronavirus scare
06:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
Feroze Khan claims he was offered the role of ...
06:07 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
Hasan Minhaj and wife welcome baby boy
05:58 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
France Lockdown: Cannes Film Festival postponed ...
04:18 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
Best birthday present would be a cure for ...
02:17 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
“Money Heist” star tests positive for COVID-19
01:50 PM | 20 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kubra Khan shares tips to fight coronavirus scare
06:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr