France Lockdown: Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement by the organisers explains that several options were under consideration, including a delay until the end of June or beginning of July.

Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23. More info #Cannes2020 👉 https://t.co/peLmfw0gQW pic.twitter.com/SVWPasvU23 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 19, 2020

“As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall as well as with the Festival’s Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event,” the statement said.

It’s the third day of lockdown in France, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Delaying the 2020 edition, marks the first such postponement for Cannes since its first edition after WW2 in 1946.

Cannes was the latest international event to be postponed or canceled, along with other music festivals including Glastonbury and Coachella and the shutdown of theatres in London and on Broadway.

The release of big budget movies including "Mulan" and "No Time to Die" as well as a handful of TV series has been halted amid the coronavirus crisis.

