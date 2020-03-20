New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands – ensuring it the only gadget you will ever need​

LAHORE - HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces three new Nokia smartphones, a new member of the Originals family and its brand-new hassle-free data roaming service. The Nokia 8.3 5G is the first 5G Nokia smartphone added to the portfolio and is joined by the brand-new Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3, as well as the latest addition to the Originals family, the Nokia 5310. Sticking with firsts, HMD Global also enters a brand-new service category with HMD Connect global data roaming, it's innovative and hassle-free service that keeps you connected to the things that matter most.

Alongside the four new devices and brand-new roaming service, HMD Global grows its footprint announcing expansion into Brazil this year. Also, to celebrate the phone partnership with the 25th Bond movie, in cinemas in November, fans can now get their hands on an exclusive 007 branded special edition Kevlar Case for the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

Florian Seiche, Chief Executive Officer, HMD Global: “I am incredibly proud of the innovations we have introduced today that build on our unique commitment to ensuring the Nokia smartphone experience will only get better over time. Today we are kicking off a new chapter for HMD Global as we step into 5G with a truly global, future-proof smartphone. Combined with the launch of HMD Connect, we are creating a truly seamless experience in terms of connectivity.”

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global: “We take great pride in working with our partners to deliver unique devices. That’s why we’re excited to announce a number of firsts with this launch. With the help of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G Modular Platform, we’ve created a truly global 5G Nokia smartphone that’s designed with cost, usability and future-proofing in mind. Not only does the Qualcomm 5G solution enable to us condense more than 40 different radio frequency (RF) components in a single module, the Nokia 8.3 5G also features the highest number of 5G New Radio bands from 600hmz all the way up to 3.8GHz – meaning it is a truly global and future-proof device.

“Together with Google, we’ve managed to introduce an impressively accessible Android (Go edition) device – one of the first smartphones to launch with Camera Go and running Android 10 (Go edition). The new Nokia 5.3 takes powerful features like the quad camera and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 Mobile Platform and puts these at the fingertips of an even wider pool of fans. And we couldn’t ignore our wildly popular Originals family. That’s why we’re bringing back the Nokia 5310 – so you never miss a beat.”

Nokia 8.3 5G

A truly global, future-proof 5G Nokia smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G is designed to support multiple and evolving 5G network deployments, with support for both standalone and non-standalone 5G combinations, which operators are rolling out around the globe. Being the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm® 5G RF Front end module solution, as part of its Qualcomm® Modular Platform, the Nokia 8.3 5G condenses more than 40 different RF components into a single module, making it not only a global device but also a future-proof smartphone which is ready for the next step in 5G.

The Nokia 8.3 5G also comes with a powerful PureView quad camera with ZEISS optics, letting you capture it all. Debuting ZEISS Cinema capture and editor and bringing extraordinary low-light video recording with OZO audio, the Nokia 8.3 5G is the ideal smartphone for those who want to create without limits. The Nokia 8.3 5G will be ready for what’s next, being perfectly optimised for 5G – ensuring more people can enjoy the fast, reliable connectivity for streaming and gaming wherever they go. Inspired by Finnish roots, the Nokia 8.3 5G comes in Polar Night – a colour that takes inspiration straight from the arctic sky.

Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm: “We are proud to support HMD Global in announcing their new 5G device – one of the first commercially announced devices to be based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G Modular Platform. We developed this platform to help bring 5G experiences to everyone and give time to market advantages to our customers – it is a highly integrated solution based on the world’s first-announced mobile platform with integrated 5G, coupled with an advanced RF module to create a truly global 5G solution. Using this modular approach, Nokia 5G devices will be the perfect blend of sleek design and performance. Looking ahead, the possibilities with 5G are truly limitless, and we’re excited for what Qualcomm and HMD Global will accomplish together in the 5G era.”

Nokia 5.3

Featuring a number of Nokia smartphone firsts for phenomenal value, the Nokia 5.3 comes with a quad-camera, the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 Mobile Platform and the signature two-day battery life. The AI-powered quad-camera helps capture the perfect shot no matter where you are, even in dim light, thanks to Night Mode. Wide-angle and macro lenses help you capture close-ups, or wide, scenic shots. And with its large 6.55” screen, the Nokia 5.3 helps make the most out of streaming your favourite shows and playing games all day long. The Nokia 5.3 has a durable yet stunning, Nordic-inspired design, comes with Android™ 10 and gives fans faster access to Google Assistant[ii] via the dedicated button.

Nokia 1.3

The Nokia 1.3 delivers modern technology and the brand-new Android 10 (Go edition) OS, at a more accessible price point than ever before. Being among the first smartphones launching with Camera Go, as well as low-light AI image fusion technology, Gallery Go and a bright HD+ edge-to-edge screen, the Nokia 1.3 lets you truly see it all whether you’re indoors or in the bright outdoors. One of the first phones to launch with Android 10 (Go edition), the Nokia 1.3 benefits from more speed, more security and millions of apps to get your day going. Plus, you will stay up to date and benefit from an experience that just keeps getting better with a device that will be ready for Android 11 (Go edition).

Nokia 5310

Reimagining the original Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, the Nokia 5310 brings with it an MP3 player[iii] and FM radio, combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers letting you carry your favourite tunes with you on the go. The Nokia 5310 remixes classic design with a slick new feel and battery that’s built to last, keeping you connected day after day.

HMD Connect Global Data Roaming Service

HMD Global enters a new service category with the launch of its HMD Connect global data roaming service, enabling people around the world to benefit from a hassle-free data SIM when travelling and staying in full control of their data plans. The HMD Connect global data roaming keeps you connected in an easier way to the things that matter to you the most, paying only for what you need. Signing up via the app, fans will receive a SIM card to their home address and will have effortless control over their data plan. HMD Connect will launch in BETA through HMDConnect.com, bringing hassle-free, secure and affordable roaming across the world.

The HMD Connect global data roaming service currently works in over 120 countries across the globe, and, together with partner Greenwave Systems and local operators, HMD Global is working to expand the coverage to even more networks and countries in the future.

Martin Manniche, Founder and CEO, Greenwave Systems: “Our shared vision with HMD Global enables intelligent, affordable cellular connectivity everywhere in the world. Our AXON GlobalNet Platform offers a secure and affordable connection to subscribers around the world. We are excited about the future working with the HMD Global team and look forward to innovating more new services in the future.”

No Time to Die

The global campaign entitled ‘The Only Gadget You Will Ever Need’, launching closer to the November

release of the movie, features the new 00 agents, Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch. It will scale across 80 countries, running across cinema, digital, social, OOH and retail.

Every Nokia phone is built on the foundation of trust, security and iconic, quality design in mind that is combined with the goal of making the latest technology accessible to everyone. With a proven track record[iv] of delivering on a pure, secure and up-to-date Android commitment, a Nokia smartphone truly gets better over time and is the only gadget you’ll ever need – whether you’re a new 00 agent or a fan.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 8.3 5G is available in the Middle East from September and comes in Polar Night for a global average retail price of 699 USD for 8GB/128GB RAM/ROM storage option.*

The Nokia 5.3 is available in the Middle East from April and comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal with the 4GB/64GB RAM/ROM configuration priced at a global average retail price of 199 USD.

·The Nokia 1.3 is available globally starting in April and comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal with a global average retail price of just 99 USD.*

The Nokia 5310 will be available in White/Red and Black/Red, starting in April 2020 at a global average retail price of 42 USD.

HMD Connect BETA launches now through HMDConnect.com with a Starter Kit including the SIM card, up to 1GB of roaming data, taxes and shipping at the price of 21USD. The 14-day global data roaming plan starts from 11 USD, with plan upgrades starting from 6USD.

The 007 branded special edition Kevlar Case is available globally at the end of March at 21 USD for the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2