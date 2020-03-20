Best birthday present would be a cure for coronavirus: Shaniera Akram

Sheherbano Syed
02:17 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
It’s Shaniera Akram birthday today and she wants a gift we all have been wishing for!

Pakistan's favourite bhabi turns 37 today and got the sweetest birthday wish from her husband Waseem Akram.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no one can really celebrate their birthdays with their loved ones as its imperative to avoid large gatherings for your own safety as well as others.

Shaniera may not be able to enjoy her birthday this year but instead of being low-spirited about that, she used her birthday wish for wanting a cure for the coronavirus.

Heartiest wishes to this lovely lady and we hope the cure for coronavirus is found soon!

