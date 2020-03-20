Best birthday present would be a cure for coronavirus: Shaniera Akram
Share
It’s Shaniera Akram birthday today and she wants a gift we all have been wishing for!
Pakistan's favourite bhabi turns 37 today and got the sweetest birthday wish from her husband Waseem Akram.
Awe thank you my love! You make everything worth smiling for 🥰😘 https://t.co/s0rrMKcoeZ— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 20, 2020
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no one can really celebrate their birthdays with their loved ones as its imperative to avoid large gatherings for your own safety as well as others.
Shaniera may not be able to enjoy her birthday this year but instead of being low-spirited about that, she used her birthday wish for wanting a cure for the coronavirus.
Best birthday present ever if they found a cure for #CoronaVirus today 🦠🥳 #BirthdayBlessing #Chloroquine #PrayingForACure #BirthdayWish— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 20, 2020
Heartiest wishes to this lovely lady and we hope the cure for coronavirus is found soon!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Coronavirus cases rise to 497 in Pakistan12:10 PM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Indian soldier commits suicide in IOK11:23 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Four coronavirus test found positive in IOJ&K10:59 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Balochistan imposes partial lockdown to curb coronavirus epidemic10:39 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan can seek extra assistance from IMF if needed, ...10:04 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Feroze Khan claims he was offered the role of Danish in 'MPTH'06:07 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
-
- France Lockdown: Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus04:18 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019