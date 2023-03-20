Who can avail the petrol relief package announced by PM Shehbaz?

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced big relief for a low-income segment of the crisis-hit country who will be getting a subsidy of Rs50 per litre as part of the petroleum relief package.
The recent development comes as the government jacked up the price of petrol to PKR 272 per litre amid continuing depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar. With soaring food and fuel price, low-income people are struggling to get basic commodities;some are cutting meals, forcing government to roll out a petrol relief package.
As the government rolled out a new scheme to favour masses, not everyone can be able to get petrol at cheaper rates.
People having motorcycles, rickshaws and 800 CC vehicles, will only be able to get petroleum subsidy.
In this regard, the premier has directed all relevant authorities to finalise a scheme at the earliest and ensure its effective implementation. He said the federal government is trying to help the poor in every possible way.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik also briefed the meeting about the strategy to implement the petroleum subsidy.
