Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 March 2025 Thursday

KARACHI – Pakistani currency witnessed several changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham in the open market on March 20, 2025.

On Thursday, 1 USD is 280.5 PKR, 1 Euro is 306 PKR, 1 British Pound is 363.50 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.75 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 76.15.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:00 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 20 March

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280.5 for buying and 282.2 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.46.