Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series

LAHORE—Infinix has launched its “Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan” alongside the new NOTE 50 Series, marking a bold step into the AI-powered Gen Beta era. This marks the brand’s first vertical-format launch event, “Welcome to Gen Beta,” encouraging young users worldwide to embrace AI technology’s innovative potential.

At its core, Infinix AI∞ integrates AI into daily life, becoming essential for creativity, productivity, and entertainment. “With the ‘Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan’, we empower youth to experience AI-driven innovation. This isn’t just a product upgrade; it’s a technological revolution encouraging exploration and creativity in daily life,” said Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix.

Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan: From Functionality to Fun — AI as the Core

In response to the rapid advancement of AI technology, Infinix is developing powerful AI solutions and making AI a central focus in entertainment. The company has introduced the “Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan,” which serves as a platform that connects people and devices, offering continuously updated AI capabilities. This plan provides seamless upgrades, early access to innovations, and agile iterations.

The Infinix AI∞ Lab is dedicated to continuous innovation, aiming to make AI a companion for young users. It encompasses AI-driven gaming, immersive entertainment, and interactive social experiences, all designed to create an exciting AI-powered world. The AI features within the AIXOS system will undergo a comprehensive beta upgrade, signaling a new era for AI.

Infinix AI∞ Beta is more than just a technical upgrade; it is a self-learning, ever-evolving system that seamlessly integrates AI into everyday life. This integration enhances gaming, creativity, and productivity while making AI more accessible than ever.

Elevating Gaming Adventures with Gen Beta Innovations

With the Infinix AI∞ Beta Plan, artificial intelligence evolves from being just an assistant to becoming a gaming companion, seamlessly integrating into adventures and bridging the gap between virtual and real worlds.

Powered by the XBoost AI gaming engine, Infinix enhances gameplay with intelligent features. The AI Magic Box speeds up dialogues and automatically collects gear, allowing players to immerse themselves in the story while focusing on battles and exploration. A long press on the power button activates One-Tap Infinix AI∞, instantly enabling enhanced features like Folax for E-sports Mode, Power Saving Mode, floating windows, and more, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay. ZoneTouch Master improves controls based on user habits for greater precision, while the Magic Voice Changer adds an element of fun by modifying voice styles.

Infinix AI∞ at Your Fingers

Infinix AI∞ redefines user interaction by combining various functions into one seamless feature: the One-Tap Infinix AI∞. With a single tap, Folax gives users access to over 1,000 innovative living options, such as identifying landmarks, translating menus, and answering questions, making everyday tasks simpler. Users can also utilize DeepSeek’s advanced deep-thinking mode to engage in more nuanced and meaningful conversations.

The Infinix AI∞ creative assistant provides users with instant tools to enhance their creativity. The AI Eraser can effortlessly remove unwanted objects, the AI Cutout allows for easy extraction of subjects, and the AI Wallpaper Generator creates unique designs in just one tap. Additionally, AI Mosaic helps protect privacy by automatically blurring sensitive details. For content creation, AI Writing refines text, and AI Note converts sketches into AIGC artworks in styles like anime, pixel art, and cyberpunk.

In terms of communication, Infinix AI∞ facilitates smooth conversations. The Real-time Call Translator enables seamless multilingual calls, while AI Auto Answer intelligently filters incoming calls. Speech Enhancement minimizes background noise for crystal-clear audio, and the Call Summary feature records important details, making it easier to manage both work and personal tasks.

The Gen Beta Era Has Arrived, AI Within Reach

Infinix has embraced vertical-screen streaming by hosting its first live launch event on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. This innovative livestream featured AI-driven interactions and creative elements, enhancing the launch experience for young audiences. With the introduction of the NOTE 50 Series and Infinix AI∞, the Gen Beta era begins, bringing monthly XOS updates and Folax feature enhancements. This ensures access to cutting-edge AI technology for a smarter, more engaging experience. Discover the One-Tap Infinix AI∞ feature on the NOTE 50 Series for an intuitive AI interaction.