These Pakistani and International films light up cinemas on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – This Eidul Fitr, Pakistani cinemas are set to shine with the release of three major local films: Bulah, Delhi Gate, and Aag Lagay Basti Mein.

The releases are expected to attract audiences and revive the country’s cinema culture.

Once a thriving industry producing over a hundred films annually, Pakistan’s film production had dwindled to just a few releases each year, mostly timed around Eid.

In addition to local films, cinema-goers can enjoy three Indonesian films—Alice Robin, Dizim, and Bon Lake—as well as Hollywood releases Ready or Not and Hell Mary.

Indian Punjabi comedy Viaah Kartare Da will also screen in multiplexes across Lahore and other cities.

The mix of local and international films offers audiences diverse entertainment while providing a much-needed boost to Pakistan’s struggling film industry.

Eidul Fitr 2026 could mark a significant step toward revitalizing cinema in the country.