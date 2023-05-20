Onus on Pakistan as India wants ‘normal relations’ with its neighbors: Modi

NEW DELHI – Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit to Japan for the G7 summit, expressed a desire to have normal ties with all of its neighbors including archrival Pakistan.

In his interaction with a Japanese publication, the Indian premier said New Delhi wants ‘normal and neighbourly relations’ with Pakistan and other nations and called on Islamabad to create a conducive environment free from ‘terrorism and hostilities’.

He said the onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard. His statement comes as tensions between the two sides remain unabated for nearly years as New Delhi changed the status of occupied Kashmir.

Sharing his views on the India-China standoff in Ladakh, Modi linked peace and tranquility in the border areas with normal bilateral ties with Beijing and added that the future development of the India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interests.

Ties between India, and China remained under stress since the army of the two sides clashed on their disputed Himalayan.

Indian premier made these remarks as he is set to join leaders from the US, Japan, and Australia on the sidelines of the G7 summit for a gathering of the Quad members.