China ready to provide platform for intra-Afghan dialogue
BEIJING - China on Wednesday said it was in communication with all relevant parties in Afghanistan to hold an intra-Afghan meeting here to facilitate the peace and reconciliation process.
“Currently, regarding intra-Afghan meeting in China, we are in communication
with all parties in Afghanistan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing on Wednesday.
China, he said, firmly supported the broad, inclusive, peace and reconciliation process that was Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.
“We support parties in Afghanistan including the government and Taliban to engage in constructive dialogue,” he added.
The spokesperson said that on the basis of respect and will of all parties in Afghanistan, China stood ready to provide a platform for dialogue between them
and to facilitate the peace and reconciliation process.
According to media reports, the Intra-Afghan talks, earlier scheduled to start on Thursday (November 21) in Beijing, have now been delayed.
The spokesperson did not specifically give details as to why the talks have been delayed and when the talks will be held again, who will attend and what will be the key items on the agenda.
