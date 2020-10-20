FIR lodged against PDM‘s Gujranwala organisers
GUJRANWALA – A case has been registered against 100 coordinators of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's convention in Gujranwala for abusing the COVID-19 SOPs and blocking streets.
The FIR, launched in Civil Line police station, however, no arrest has been made yet.
Case nominated PML-N leaders Khurram Dastagir, Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir, Salman Khalid Butt, and more than 100 unidentified people, sources said.
On October 17, the Pakistan Democratic Movement held its first rally at Jinnah Ground Gujranwala with an approximate gathering of 50,000-60,000.
PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were present at the venue, while people chanted slogans "Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif" and "go, Niazi, go!"
PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif also addressed the PDM power show via video link from London.
A day earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill had said that the government would take action against the management of the Gujranwala rally.
