Indian choreographer Remo D’Souza and wife accused of defrauding ₹12 crore

MUMBAI –  Famed Indian choreographer Remo D’Souza, along with his wife Lizelle D’Souza, is facing serious legal trouble after being accused of embezzling nearly ₹12 crore.

According to reports from Indian media, a case has been filed against the couple and five others at the Mira Road Police Station in Mumbai. The complaint was lodged by a 26-year-old dancer who claims that his dance group had won ₹11.96 crore as prize money on a television show.

The dancer alleges that Remo D’Souza and his associates took the prize money from the show’s producers but have since failed to distribute it to the rightful winners. Despite multiple attempts to contact them, the dancer claims that Remo and his team have been avoiding any communication.

The police have launched an investigation into the case, but no arrests have been made so far. The accusation against the well-known choreographer and his wife has sparked widespread media attention, given their prominence in the Indian entertainment industry.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

