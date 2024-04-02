Kajol sends Ajay Devgan unique wish on 55th birthday

As Bollywood’s most serious, but versatile actor Ajay Devgan is celebrating his 55th birthday, his wife and superstar Kajol has made a unique request to his fans on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a photo of Ajay Devgan with the caption, “Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake ????… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately.”

Ajay Devgan responded in the comments section, “You know me too well.. did all that this morning!”

Kajol and Ajay got married on February 24, 1999, and now they have three children together. At the time of her marriage, Kajol was a superstar and Ajay was comparatively less popular. However, the couple has been carrying on their relationship very successfully and gracefully since then.

Ajay Devgn is an Indian actor, film director and producer who works primarily in Hindi cinema. A leading actor of Hindi cinema, Devgn has appeared in over 100 films and has won numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards.