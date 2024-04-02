Zindigi, Zong collaborate to elevate digital financial services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - In a significant move towards financial digitization in Pakistan, Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has entered a strategic partnership with Zong, the country's leading telecommunications provider. This collaboration aims to provide seamless and innovative digital financial solutions, reinforcing the shared vision of both entities to drive financial inclusivity and digital transformation across Pakistan.

Through this partnership, Zong users will access Zindigi's digital financial services to make seamless payments. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's digital financial services transformation, bringing the country closer to a fully inclusive financial ecosystem that caters to consumer needs.

Noman Azhar, CEO of Zindigi, stated, “Zindigi’s primary mission is to address evolving consumer needs. Our collaborative efforts aim to elevate the user experience for Zong subscribers while also making a significant contribution to the country's digital financial landscape.”

Adding to this, Huang Zhidong, Chief Financial Officer at Zong, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “We are excited to partner with Zindigi to integrate their Banking as a Service solution within our Zong app.”

This partnership emphasizes Zindigi’s unwavering commitment to empowering organizations by delivering tailor-made solutions through the BaaS platform to address their digital financial service needs. It marks a significant milestone forging a more inclusive, digitally empowered, and customer-centric financial ecosystem.