Pakistan opt to bat first, eye Whitewash against South Africa in Final Test

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan won toss and decided to bat first in the second Test of the two-match series against South Africa, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The hosts enter the game with confidence after taking a 1–0 lead in the series, after their impressive 93-run victory in Lahore. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the star of that game, bagging a 10-wicket haul that guided Pakistan to a memorable win over the defending champions.

Both teams are aiming to make the most of the Rawalpindi conditions, with Pakistan seeking a series sweep and South Africa looking for a comeback to level the contest.

After the red-ball leg, the tour will shift to limited-overs formats. The three-match T20I series will begin on October 28, with the first match in Rawalpindi and the remaining two at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, all set to be played at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.