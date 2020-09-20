Over 30 arrested over protest against COVID-19 restrictions in London

LONDON – More than 30 protesters have been arrested during protests against coronavirus restrictions in the city.

The Metropolitan Police said in a Saturday statement "A total of 32 arrests were made for offences including violent disorder, public order and assault on an emergency worker, as well under Covid Regulations. Two police officers suffered minor injuries".

Earlier in the day, over 1,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest against coronavirus restrictions.

According to police, the demonstrators were encouraged to leave and to observe social distancing guidelines and other coronavirus safety precautions but despite this, protesters remained in the area, putting themselves and others at risk, the police added.

Officers were met with outbreaks of violence directed towards them; the decision was therefore made by the Command Team to take action to disperse those who remained," the Metropolitan Police said.

On Friday, the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, expressed extreme concern over the accelerating speed at which the coronavirus had been spreading in London.