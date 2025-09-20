Audi’s official Partner in Pakistan under fire over warranty issues, legal battles

LAHORE – Audi remains among famous luxury car brands in Pakistan, as German four wheelers are perfect fusion of performance, advanced tech, and comfort, making it a status symbol among buyers. The company’s success in South Asian nation is driven by reputation for quality, cutting-edge features, but now a single complaint led to legal tussle between official Audi partner in Pakistan, and German automaker and original manufacturer.

A single complaint turned into dispute between Premier Systems (Pvt.) Ltd., the official face of Audi in Pakistan, and the car maker. From Civil lawsuits, to defamation notice, and now Customs Pakistan stepping in to freeze Premier’s authority to set import trade price have turned what was once a routine dealership-customer disagreement into a news.

Audi seller in the country insists it honored every contractual obligation as local distributor, pointing fingers at Audi AG in Germany for warranty and after-sales responsibilities. But customers tell a different story, alleging misrepresentation, denial of support, and disturbing pattern of dissatisfaction.

As tensions rise, Premier’s role as Audi’s official representative in Pakistan faces unprecedented scrutiny. Buyers are left in limbo, unsure who to trust or even if their warranties will hold.

In move rarely seen in Pakistan’s luxury car market, Customs intervened, suspending Premier’s ability to set import trade prices by court order. Experts warn this sends shockwaves across the industry, highlighting the murky accountability and lack of transparency that often shadows high-end automobile sales.

As per reports, a Lahore court named Audi AG a necessary party in civil litigation, pushing automaker to clarify its responsibilities toward Pakistani customers, with reputation and customer trust hanging in the balance.

Amid finger-pointing, the brand will face uncertainty as questions raise about warranty validity, future service, and dealer reliability which remain unanswered.